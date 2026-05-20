Local Oregon Primary Election Inital Results—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The initial results are in for yesterday’s Oregon primary elections.

In the major contested race in Columbia County for Commissioner Position 2, Jerry Cole leads the way with nearly 8,000 votes. In second is incumbent Kellie Jo Smith of St. Helens with nearly 5,300 votes, while Jonathan Barclay sits in third with 1,838 votes.

The 9-1-1 emergency communications services levy is failing badly, with nearly 12,000 “no” votes to around 5,600 “yes” votes. If approved, it would have created a new five-year property tax levy at the same rate used in recent years.

Oregon voters statewide also overwhelmingly rejected a transportation funding proposal that would have raised the state gas tax and increased vehicle fees. Currently, about 83% of voters have voted no.

For governor on the Democratic side, incumbent Tina Kotek easily leads with just over 84% of the vote share. On the Republican side, Christine Drazan is in first with 42.2% of the vote, followed by Ed Diehl with 32.6%.

In the 1st Congressional District race, incumbent Suzanne Bonamici leads the Democratic side with about 88% of the vote share. For Republicans, veterinarian Barbara Kahl leads with about 72%.

Finally, in the Senate primary, incumbent Jeff Merkley leads Democrats with just over 93% of the vote. For Republicans, it remains fairly close, with David Brock Smith leading with 29.9%, just three points ahead of Joe Rae Perkins.