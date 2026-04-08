Washington Fuel Prices—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

With the two-week ceasefires reopening the Strait of Hormuz, gas prices are expected to start slowly coming down as oil continues to flow. Here in Washington, the average price of a gallon of gasoline, according to AAA, is $5.39, up over a dollar from a year ago.

A gallon of diesel yesterday was at its all-time high in Washington, $6.89, up nearly two and a half dollars from a year ago.

In Longview, prices are slightly above the state average for both gas and diesel.