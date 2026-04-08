City of Kalama Boil Water Advisory UPDATE—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

*UPDATE AS OF 12:30PM THE ADVISORY HAS BEEN LIFTED*

The precautionary boil water advisory remains in effect in parts of Kalama after it was reported Monday that a water main had been damaged.

The city says the advisory impacts residents connected to city water on Cloverdale Road from Cloverdale Loop to Green Mountain Road, as well as areas from Green Mountain Road to Cameo Drive. Residents are being told to avoid drinking tap water unless it has been boiled for at least one minute and cooled.

Public Works was continuing to flush lines yesterday. They said they will be providing an update sometime this morning on test results related to bacteria.