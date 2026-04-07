Roger M. Gardner: March 20, 1934 – March 28, 2026

LONGVIEW- Roger was born to George and Thelma Gardner in Longview, Washington.

Roger graduated from Castle Rock High School in 1952. He graduated from Washington State College in Pullman, Washington in 1956 with a degree in Animal Husbandry and then continued on to graduate from Washington State University in 1960 with his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine. During his time in Pullman, Roger was a founding father of the FarmHouse Fraternity where he also served as Chapter President.

Roger married Pamela Nelson on July 23, 1960.

After 4 years of being in ROTC and 4 years of being in National Guard, Roger served in the United States Army for 2 years in Army Veterinary Corps and was promoted to a Captain.

Roger and Pam raised four children, Randy Gardner, Becky McGhee (Shawn), Rodney Gardner (Debra) and Heather Ogden (Steve). He loved watching his grandkids in all of their events: Kelsey Nelson, Brady Gardner, Haley Holborn, Kavan Higberg, Bryce Gardner, Brody Gardner, Dylan Holborn, Landon Gardner, Paige Ogden, and Rylee Ogden. He also enjoyed time with his 8 great-grandchildren.

Roger practiced veterinary medicine for 66 years, most of them being in the surrounding areas as the owner of Countryside Veterinary Service. While most of his practice focused on large farm animals, some of the most intriguing animals he treated over the years were: llamas, camels, elephants, bison, lions, tigers, and a bear.

Roger enjoyed raising cattle on his farm and making hay. There will be a drop-in celebration of life for Roger on April 25th from 4:00-7:00 at North County Park Pavilion in Castle Rock.