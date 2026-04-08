Joe Kent & Marie Glusenkamp Perez Speak Out After Trump Post—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Two high-profile political figures nationally from Southwest Washington spoke out yesterday after a post from Donald Trump stating, “A whole population will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”

3rd Congressional District Democrat Marie Glusenkamp Perez posted, “The president’s threat to destroy an entire civilization undermines the sacrifices of our military and freedom-loving Iranians. America’s reputation as a world power was built over generations of sacrifice.”

Her former challenger for the 3rd District seat, and a former member of the Trump administration who quit over the war with Iran, Joe Kent, spoke out as well. Kent said, “If he attempts to eradicate Iranian civilization, the United States will no longer be viewed as a stabilizing force in the world, but as an agent of chaos—effectively ending our status as the world’s greatest superpower.”

After the announcement of the ceasefire last evening, Kent also went live on Facebook, doubling down on his previous warning about the Israelis and how they could affect this agreement. Kent said that the U.S. should pull military aid funding from Israel to the point that they cannot use offensive weapons against Iran. Israel has previously broken multiple ceasefire agreements negotiated by the U.S. during the attacks on the Gaza Strip. This also comes after this morning, when Israel announced that its operations in Lebanon would not be included in the ceasefire.