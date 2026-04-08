$315,000 Lottery Jackpot Won in Woodland—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

If you heard someone won a jackpot worth hundreds of thousands of dollars in Southwest Washington, you might think, “Ilani?” Not this time; a $315,000 lottery ticket was sold at the Woodland Liquor and Tobacco store.

The Washington Lottery says the Hit 5 ticket was sold back on Friday with the winning numbers 2, 14, 26, 34, and 41.

The state lottery did not say if the person has come forward as of now, so if you bought a ticket, be sure to check it. The odds of matching all five numbers in Hit 5 are about one in 851,000.