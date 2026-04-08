Self-Inflicted Gunshot Injury on N. Pacific Avenue—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

There was a reported accidental, self-inflicted gunshot injury this morning along the shores of the Cowlitz River in Kelso.

Kelso police officers responded around 6:05 a.m. to the 1200 block of North Pacific Avenue near the Old Water Treatment Plant. There, they found a victim with a gunshot wound in his lower back. He was reportedly conscious as aid was called to the scene; his current condition is not known.

Containment was initially set up because it was believed he had been shot by someone else; however, it was later confirmed that was not the case. Kelso Police Captain Mark Berglund said there is no threat to the community and no suspect. The investigation is ongoing, and details will continue to be released as they become available.