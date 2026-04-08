Deneice Marie Stephenson: September 4, 1955 – March 29, 2026

LONGVIEW- It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Deneice Marie Stephenson, née Klein, who left us on March 29, 2026, in Longview, Washington, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born on September 4, 1956, in Yakima, Washington, Deneice lived a full and meaningful life marked by her kindness, creativity, and unwavering strength.

A proud graduate of Kelso High School’s class of 1974, Deneice carried with her the values and friendships forged in those formative years throughout her life. She was a woman of many passions, finding joy and fulfillment in camping, gardening, travel, and crafting. These hobbies reflected her love for nature, adventure, and creativity, qualities that endeared her to all who knew her.

Deneice’s family was the cornerstone of her life. She is survived by her loving husband, Michael Stephenson, whose devotion and care were a constant source of comfort to her. She also leaves behind her cherished daughters, Katie Stephenson and Holly Stephenson, along with Holly’s partner, Nick Gilbert. In addition to her immediate family, Deneice is remembered fondly by a large circle of beloved extended relatives who will deeply miss her presence.

Throughout her illness, Deneice faced her challenges with grace and dignity, inspiring those around her with her resilience and warmth. Her legacy of love, strength, and creativity will continue to live on in the hearts of her family and friends.

The community and those who wish to honor Deneice’s memory may choose to make memorial contributions to Peacehealth Longview Hospice at 1035 11th Avenue, Longview, WA 98632, or to St. Vincent de Paul, PO Box 2957, Longview, WA 98632.

Deneice Marie Stephenson’s life, marked by devotion to her family and a passion for the simple joys of life, will be deeply missed and forever remembered. Her quiet strength and loving spirit remain an enduring beacon to all who had the privilege of knowing her.