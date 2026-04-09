Cause of Death Released for Lewis County Jail Death—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The cause of death has been released for a woman who died in custody at the Lewis County Jail following a multi-county police chase last week.

The Lewis County Coroner’s Office says 51-year-old Heidi Presson of Hoodsport died from a massive bilateral pulmonary embolism, caused by blood clots from a deep vein thrombosis in her leg.

The Washington State Patrol’s Office reported Presson was arrested last week after leading law enforcement on a several-hour-long pursuit that began in Mason County before ending on Interstate 5 in Lewis County. Troopers used spike strips to stop her vehicle, which later crashed near Napavine, and a standoff followed before she was taken into custody.

The manner of death is still pending toxicology results.