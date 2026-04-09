Two Crashes Near Adna Result in Life Flights—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

There were two separate crashes on State Route 6 near Adna yesterday, both of which required life flight helicopters to be called in.

The first crash occurred late in the morning. The Washington State Patrol says 60-year-old Brian Bundy was riding a motorcycle eastbound on State Route 6 at milepost 46 around 10:30 a.m. when he collided with a westbound Ford F-350 turning left.

Troopers say the bike came to rest in a ditch. Bundy suffered severe injuries and was airlifted to Tacoma General Hospital.

The driver of the truck, 34-year-old Kailee Masteller of Centralia, and three child passengers were not injured. All of them were wearing seat belts. Authorities say speed was a factor in the crash.

The second collision was a DUI crash in the same area at around 3:20 p.m. A Ford Escape, driven by 27-year-old Jacob Johnston of Chehalis, was going westbound on State Route 6 as a 2007 Ford Mustang had been stopped for traffic. Johnston struck the stopped Mustang, and then his vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane and was struck by a Ford Fusion driven by 33-year-old Taylor Philp, also of Chehalis.

Both Johnston and Philp were life-flighted from the scene; the driver and passenger of the Mustang were not injured. Troopers say Johnston was under the influence of drugs or alcohol and was not wearing a seat belt. He is facing charges including DUI and vehicular assault.