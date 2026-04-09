Betty Jane Phillipps: January 6, 1922 — April 1, 2026

CLATSKANIE- Betty Jane Phillipps, a dedicated nurse and esteemed professional whose life spanned over a century, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2026, in Vancouver, Washington. Born on January 16, 1922, in Joplin, Missouri, Betty’s life was marked by unwavering commitment to her family, community, and career.

Betty’s early years were shaped by her education and training, earning her high school diploma and pursuing some nursing training, which laid the foundation for her initial vocation. During the early 1940s, she served as a nurse, demonstrating compassion and resilience in a world at war. From 1942 to 1945, she contributed to the war effort as a defense worker, a testament to her patriotism and dedication during a pivotal era in history.

In 1942, Betty married William H. Phillipps in Webb City, Missouri, a union she cherished deeply until his passing. Their partnership was a cornerstone of her life, and together they raised a family that would carry on her legacy. She was a proud mother to three children: daughters Connie Holmes of Vancouver, Washington, and Roxanne Fierling of Springfield, Oregon, as well as son William Kent Phillipps of Clatskanie, Oregon. Her devotion to her children and their well-being remained a central focus throughout her life.

Beyond her family and early nursing career, Betty’s professional journey continued with notable roles in education and administration. From 1963 to 1967, she served as Business Manager at N.E.H.S., showcasing her managerial acumen. Subsequently, she was an accountant at the University of Oregon from 1967 until her retirement in 1980, where her meticulousness and dedication were highly valued.

Betty’s life was a blend of service, hard work, and love. She witnessed a century of profound change and met each chapter with grace and strength. Her memory endures through her children and the many lives she touched through nursing, defense work, and her decades-long career in business and accounting.

She will be remembered with respect and admiration by all who knew her. Her family, communities in Oregon and Washington, and those who had the privilege to work alongside her mourn her loss and celebrate a life well-lived. Betty Jane Phillipps leaves behind a legacy of compassion, commitment, and quiet dignity that will continue to inspire.