PUD SCAM ALERT—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The scammers are back to doing what they do best, pretending they are someone they’re not.

Cowlitz PUD said yesterday they have received a significant number of reports of customers getting scam calls claiming to be from the PUD. They want to remind residents that they never contact customers to demand payment over the phone.

The PUD did not give details on the nature of these calls. If you receive a suspicious call claiming to be from the PUD, they say to hang up and call them at 360-423-2210.