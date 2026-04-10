Northbound I-5 Toutle River Rest Area Reopens—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

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After being closed for a couple of weeks, people traveling on Interstate 5 north of Castle Rock once again have somewhere to stop.
The Washington State Department of Transportation says maintenance crews have reopened the northbound I-5 Toutle River Rest Area around milepost 54.9. The rest area had closed back on March 26th due to facility issues. The southbound I-5 Toutle River Rest Area remained unaffected.