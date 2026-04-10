Full Closure of I-5 NB in Lewis County Tonight—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

If you drive in Lewis County on I-5 northbound, you should plan for overnight delays tonight as crews are performing repairs.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says northbound I-5 will fully close twice this month to repair damage to the Koontz Road overpass.

The first closure is set for tonight; crews will shut down all northbound lanes from 9:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. to remove a damaged bridge girder. The second full closure is scheduled for Monday, April 20, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. At that time, crews will be installing a new support beam and continuing repairs.

During both closures, traffic will be reduced to a single lane before being fully detoured at Exit 68.