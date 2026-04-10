Wallace Elementary School 5th Graders Get New Bikes Again—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

It was no joke at Wallace Elementary School on April 1st; for the second year in a row, students are hitting the road with new skills and new bikes, thanks to a growing statewide program.

Fifty-four Wallace fifth-grade students were given brand-new bicycles, along with helmets, locks, and lights.

They came as part of the Let’s Go! Bicycle Education Program, funded through the Move Ahead Washington transportation package and supported by the Washington State Department of Transportation and Cascade Bicycle Club.

During P.E. classes, the program shows students how to safely navigate roads, understand traffic laws, and build confidence and independence while riding.

The program has seen major growth; just about 8,600 students statewide participated last year, and this year it’s up to more than 63,000 across 300 schools. Kelso is a major part of that, with more than 1,100 students in grades three through five taking part during this school year.