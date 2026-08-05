U.S. Reps Aguilar and Gluesenkamp Perez at Longview AWPPW—KLOG 100.7 News

Yesterday, U.S. Representatives Pete Aguilar and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez met with pulp and paperworkers and union leaders at Longview’s AWPPW Hall.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss ongoing efforts to support millworkers, especially following the Nippon Tragedy.

Bill Sauters Jr., the AWPPW WA State Area Rep, said, “Our members don’t expect all the answers, but they do expect to be heard. Representative Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Representative Pete Aguilar took the time to listen, ask thoughtful questions, and discuss real solutions. That kind of partnership gives our members confidence that the future of Southwest Washington’s pulp and paper industry matters in Congress.”

Aguilar serves California’s 33rd District and is chair of the House Democratic Caucus, while Gluesenkamp Perez serves Washington’s Third District.