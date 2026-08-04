19-Year-Old From Woodland Killed in Lane County Crash—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A recent Woodland High School graduate was killed in a crash last week in Lane County, Oregon.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says that around 5:15 a.m. on July 26th, deputies responded to a crash after a caller reported seeing two people lying on the ground outside the vehicle. Life-Flight helicopters were requested when first responders arrived on the scene. The initial investigation shows that the two occupants of the vehicle were possibly ejected in the crash.

The female passenger, Adison “Addi” Stading of Woodland, a student at Lindfield University in McMinnville, did not survive her injuries. The driver was taken to an area hospital by Life Flight in critical condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Major support has been seen around the Woodland community. Stading is remembered as a standout player on the Woodland girls’ basketball team. Family member Kim Stading put out a post where she said:

“Addi brought light, energy, and genuine warmth to every room she entered. From a young age, Addi possessed a kind heart, a quick smile, and an ability to make others feel seen and valued. Friends and family will forever remember the laughter that followed her everywhere, the quiet moments of thoughtful support, her fiery determination in everything she participated in, and her love of frogs.”

A candlelight vigil will take place Thursday at Woodland High School’s Beaver Stadium from 8 to 10 p.m. A celebration of Addison’s life will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Woodland High School Commons. All students, staff, alumni, and community members are welcome to attend.