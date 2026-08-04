City of Kelso 2027 Lodging Tax Fund Applications Open—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

August 4, 2026

19-Year-Old From Woodland Killed in Lane County Crash—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

August 4, 2026

Heat Advisory—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Heat Advisory—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Griffin Sauters

August 4, 2026

We are going into a heat advisory for the next few days, as temperatures are expected to peak in the 90s and higher, and warmer overnight temperatures are […]
    Read the Full Story
    LOCAL NEWS & SPORTS

    Heat Advisory—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

    We are going into a heat advisory for the next few days, as temperatures are expected to peak in the 90s and higher, and warmer overnight temperatures are expected due to smoke trapping heat and preventing it from escaping into the atmosphere.

    During this time, it is important that you check on your family, neighbors, and those who are vulnerable to the heat. Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated, and those with respiratory issues should avoid going outside.

    The Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management says they have not been advised of any cooling shelters opening other than RiverCities Transit, which offers free air-conditioned bus rides during high-heat events. If you need help finding somewhere to get out of the heat, you can also call 211.

    Griffin Sauters

    Leave a Reply

    Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG

    Related LOCAL NEWS & SPORTS

    LOCAL NEWS & SPORTS BROUGHT TO YOU BY

    Get Digital Targeted Advertising
    Listen to Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG Live