2026 Primary Election Day—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The big day is here; today is primary election day in Washington state.

You have just until 8 p.m. tonight to get your ballot turned in. It can be returned either by drop box, in person at the Elections Office, or by mail; it just must be postmarked by Election Day.

As of yesterday, turnout in Cowlitz County was listed at just 23.03%; back in the 2022 midterms, returns were listed at 25.44% at this same point.

The top two candidates in each race will move on to the general election in November.

If you haven’t registered to vote yet, it is not too late to do so. Just go in person to your county Elections Office before 8 p.m.