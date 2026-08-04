City of Kelso 2027 Lodging Tax Fund Applications Open—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The City of Kelso has announced that the 2027 Lodging Tax Fund application process is open.

They are inviting community agencies and event organizers to submit requests to be considered. Requests for financial support from the fund can be submitted through the City Manager’s Office until August 24th at 5 p.m. Applications can be submitted by email to jbronstein@kelso.gov, or they can be mailed to City Hall at P.O. Box 819, Kelso, WA.

The funds are meant for agencies and events that promote tourism in Kelso. Application packets are available at City Hall. Please contact the City Manager’s Office at 360-577-3379 with questions.