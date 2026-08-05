Portland Man Killed in Highway 30 Crash East of Asotria—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A Portland man died Saturday after reportedly attempting an illegal pass on his motorcycle on Highway 30 east of Astoria.

The Oregon State Police says they responded to the crash at milepost 90 in Clatsop County just before 9 p.m. A preliminary investigation showed that 55-year-old Samuel Clutter was riding his Triumph Daytona motorcycle eastbound on Highway 30 when he crossed into the westbound travel lane while attempting to pass in a no-passing zone. This caused the motorcycle to collide head-on with a Ford Transit van driven by 42-year-old Mathew Weatherman of Warrenton.

When first responders arrived, Clutter was declared dead at the scene. Weatherman suffered minor injuries. The crash impacted the roadway for about five hours.