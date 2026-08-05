2026 Inital Primary Election Results—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The initial results are in from last night’s primary elections. The top two candidates in each race move on to the general election in November.

In the closely watched 3rd Congressional District, the two candidates we expected will advance. With 53% of the expected vote counted, incumbent Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez has 38.9% of the vote share, and Republican State Senator John Braun has 38.7%. Progressive Democrat Brent Hennrich sits in third in the race with 15.3% of the vote share.

There are two primaries for the 19th Legislative District. In the state representative Position 2 race, Democrat Terry Carlson leads the pack at 44.04% of the vote share. Incumbent Republican Joel McEntire is in second at 40.84%. There were two other Republicans in the race; they both got over 7%: Daniel William Bradley and Jimi O’Hagan. In the other 19th Legislative District state representative race for Position 1, Republican incumbent Jim Walsh leads with 54.6% of the vote share, while Democrat Kevin Moynihan has 45.25%.

In the 20th Legislative District, both races only have two candidates. For the state representative Position 1 race, Republican incumbent Peter Abbarno leads with 64.14%, and Democrat Andy Zahn has 35.77%. In the Position 2 race, Democratic challenger Evan Jones sits at 36.65% to incumbent Republican Ed Orcutt’s 63.26%.

The Cowlitz County Commissioner District 3 race only has two candidates running as well. Incumbent Republican Richard Dahl sits at 56.22% of the vote share, and Democrat Chelsea Chandler has 43.77%.

In Cowlitz County, the only other race with more than one candidate was for county clerk. Incumbent Staci Myklebust got 64.35% of the vote share to Ashley White’s 35.27%.

Ballot returns in Cowlitz County currently sit at 27.99%. The next ballot report will come tonight at 6 p.m.