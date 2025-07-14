Motorcyclist Injured in Crash on I-5 in Kelso—Klog 100.7 News

A motorcyclist was injured Friday after rear-ending a truck on I-5 in Kelso.

According to the Washington State Patrol, 24-year-old Dusty Gomez Ruelas of Sandy had been weaving through traffic at high speed while traveling northbound near Exit 40 when he struck a 2009 Ford Ranger from behind at 4:10pm. The truck was driven by 48-year-old Ryan Beieler.

Gomez Ruelas’s motorcycle reportedly caught fire in the crash. He was transported by ambulance to St. John Medical Center. Beieler was not injured.

Authorities confirmed that Gomez Ruelas was wearing a helmet and Beieler was wearing a seatbelt. Drugs and alcohol were not involved. Gomez Ruelas is facing a charge of 2nd Degree Negligent Driving.