Motorcyclist Killed on I-5 South of Ridgefield—Klog 100.7 News

A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday morning in a crash on I-5 south of Ridgefield.

According to the Washington State Patrol, 40-year-old Randell Miller of Battle Ground was heading southbound on I-5 around 1:54 a.m. when he attempted to take the Exit 11 ramp. He failed to navigate the turn, causing his motorcycle to veer into the shoulder. Miller was ejected from the bike and was declared dead at the scene by first responders.

Officials confirmed that Miller had been wearing a helmet. It is currently unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.