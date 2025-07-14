Cowlitz County Seasonal Burn Ban Goes into Effect Tomorrow—Klog 100.7 News

Starting tomorrow, outdoor burning will be banned in Cowlitz County as the seasonal burn ban goes into effect. The ban runs each year from July 15 through September 30.

Recreational campfires are still allowed under specific conditions. Fires must be in a metal, stone, or masonry-lined fire pit, no larger than 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet in height. They must be located at least 25 feet from any structure or combustible material. A responsible person—at least 16 years old—must be present at all times with the tools and ability to extinguish the fire.