K9 Lars Passes Away—Klog 100.7 News

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own. Over the weekend, they announced that K9 Lars has passed away.

Lars joined the department in 2016 and served the community faithfully for six years before medically retiring in August of 2022.

In retirement, Lars was adopted by a local veteran and his wife, spending his final years surrounded by love, plenty of belly rubs, and the laughter of the grandkids he grew to adore.