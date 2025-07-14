Delays on Ocean Beach Highway in Wahkiakum County—Klog 100.7 News

Starting today, travelers can expect delays on Ocean Beach Highway as Washington State Department of Transportation crews begin work to install overhead and underground fiber optic cable.

The work zone stretches from milepost 44.7 to milepost 45.6 near County Line Park. A single-lane closure will be in place, and flaggers will be guiding traffic through the area.

The project is scheduled to run on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through Wednesday, July 23.