Pedestrian Hit on Harry Morgan Bridge—Klog 100.7 News

A Longview woman was killed early this morning while reportedly trying to cross the Harry Morgan Bridge on Tennant Way.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the incident happened at 4:27 a.m. when 45-year-old James Keithley of Longview was heading westbound in a semi-truck and struck the pedestrian at milepost 9. She was then hit by a 2002 Ram Accord driven by 38-year-old Sean McVicker of Kalama and a 2016 Ram driven by 76-year-old Thomas Locke of Vancouver.

The woman was declared dead at the scene. Her name was included in the WSP report; however, KLOG will withhold releasing her identity until tomorrow morning’s 6–9 a.m. news program due to how recent the incident was.

All three drivers were uninjured. Drugs or alcohol were not considered factors in the crash.