Kalama Officers Giving Out Ice Cream Tomorrow—Klog 100.7 News

One of the warmest days of the year is expected tomorrow, and to help everyone cool off, Kalama Police officers will once again be handing out free ice cream.

Officers will be out from 2 to 4 p.m. looking for kids on their best behavior. If you hear that familiar ice cream truck jingle, it’s your cue—marked Kalama Police vehicles while playing the song. Be sure kids only approach vehicles clearly marked as police; do not approach unmarked or unfamiliar vehicles.

If you’d like officers to stop by your child’s street, head to the Kalama Police Department’s Facebook page and leave a comment. This year’s ice cream was generously sponsored by Mrs. Lynn Hughes and Mrs. Sandra Macias-Hughes.