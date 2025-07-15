Update on 2025 Pavement Overlay & Chip Sealing Projects—Klog 100.7 News

Pavement overlay and chip sealing work is still underway in Cowlitz County, and the Department of Public Works has shared an update on this week’s schedule.

Today, paving is taking place on Old Pacific Highway, north of Todd Road, during evening and nighttime hours. Tomorrow, crews will shift to overnight work on West Side Highway. On Thursday, they’ll return to daytime paving on Sightly Road, followed by Eufaula Heights Road on Friday, and then Headquarters Road on Saturday.

Chip sealing is scheduled for Taylor Sands, Willow Grove, and Barlow Point today and tomorrow. During chip sealing, expect one-lane closures in the work zones.

Daytime work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., while nighttime work runs from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m.

All work is weather dependent, the county provides updated schedules weekly.