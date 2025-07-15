Daren Bowlby Jury Trial Date—Klog 100.7 News

Daren Bowbly of Castle Rock, the man accused of driving the wrong way on I-5 and causing a fatal crash that killed semi-truck driver Brian Campbell in November, now has a trial date set.

Yesterday, Bowbly’s official jury trial was scheduled for September 30th at 8:45 a.m. He is facing charges of Vehicular Homicide and Driving Under the Influence stemming from the crash near exit 42 in Lexington. Bowbly previously entered a not guilty plea in December.