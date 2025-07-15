Kelso Unlawful Camping Ordinance—Klog 100.7 News

At tonight’s Kelso City Council meeting, the council will consider the first reading of a proposed ordinance addressing unlawful camping within city limits. The proposal comes after a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that allows cities to regulate camping and the storage of personal belongings in public rights of way. It also comes following the Longview City Council’s move toward a zero-tolerance policy for illegal activity in city parks.

Kelso Police Chief Rich Fletcher will give a presentation during the meeting. According to the agenda, the ordinance aims to equip the police department with the tools needed to maintain a clean and healthy environment by addressing unkempt encampments and excessive personal property in public areas.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Kelso City Hall.