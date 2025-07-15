Williamson Drafted By The Marlins—Klog 100.7 News

Another former Lower Columbia College baseball player has been selected on Day Two of the MLB Draft.

Jadon Williamson was selected by the Miami Marlins in the 11th Round, the 318th pick in the Draft.

Williamson, a Longview kid who had one of the great pitching performances in NWAC Championship game history, will get his shot in the pros.

From R.A. Long High School, Williamson was outstanding as a reliever for LCC. In his two seasons for the Devils, Williamson was 3-1 with an ERA of 3.63. He had 63 strikeouts in his 17 innings at LCC.

His 8 1/3 innings of shutout relief in the 2023 championship game earned him the tournament MVP honors. His catcher in that game, Justin Stransky, was also picked in Monday’s Draft in the 10th round by the Cubs.

At Lewis-Clark State College, Williamson was also dominant at times. During his two years in Lewiston, Williamson was 6-0 with a 3.11 ERA. He struck out 107 batters in 75 innings. He was named an All-Cascade Conference pitcher his senior season.