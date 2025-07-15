Wilbert (Willy) Jack Huhta: November 24, 1933 — July 12, 2025

LONGVIEW- Wilbert (“Willy”) Jack Huhta, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2025, at the age of 91. Born on November 24, 1933, in Longview, Washington, to Victor and Martha Huhta, Wilbert lived a full and blessed life of service during which being a child of God was the most precious matter to him. He believed God’s promise: “Be thou faithful unto death, and I will give thee a crown of life” (Rev. 2:10).

Wilbert served honorably in the United States Army, including as a member of the Honor Guard stationed in Korea. Following his military service, he enjoyed a successful career as an electrician, primarily in industrial construction. He was well-respected for his strong work ethic, humility, integrity, and steady leadership – both on the job and in life.

On June 13, 1959, Wilbert married the love of his life, Rauha Alajoki. Together they built a warm and loving home, raising twelve children: Susan (Kenneth Simonson), Timothy (Joanne Simonson), Thomas (Anita Hakso), Sarah (Kari Hakso), Janet (Thomas Skoog), Virginia (Steven Wisuri), Jennifer (Nels Plough), Daniel (Soili Nissilä), Rachael (Mark Smith), Amy (Michael Heim), Robert (Tara Gilbertson), and Phillip (Angela Johnson).

Wilbert cherished his 88 grandchildren and 87 great-grandchildren. With a twinkle in his eye and often a Tic Tac in hand, he delighted in the company of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, often bouncing little ones on his lap and singing songs to them.

Known for his quiet service, steady presence, and God-given wisdom, Willy had a gift for saying a lot with few words. His concise, meaningful comments were rooted in faith and experience, and they are remembered and cherished by his children and loved ones. As the Proverb says: “Good sense is a fountain of life to him who has it” (Prov. 16:22). Wilbert was a member of the Longview Laestadian Lutheran Church, where he attended and served faithfully.

Willy found joy in both simple and meaningful moments of life – going out to eat, playing softball and basketball, parking by the ocean to watch the waves, stopping for ice cream, gathering with loved ones, attending church services, and hosting Christian friends, including Finnish guests, with his dear wife Rauha. Willy and Rauha thoroughly enjoyed doing things together, whether raising a family, traveling, hosting and visiting, or simply sitting quietly by each other.

Wilbert was preceded in death by his beloved daughter Sarah; parents, Victor and Martha; brothers, Waino and Ernest; sister, Laverne; sister-law Naemi, and grandson Joseph. He is remembered for simple faith, steadiness, wisdom, and his service of love. Now that he has gained the rest of the righteous in the bosom of Abraham, Wilbert will be remembered with longing in the hearts of his large and grateful family and all who knew him.

A funeral service will be held on July 21st at 11:00 AM at Longview Laestadian Lutheran Church, which is located at 261 Wohl Rd, Longview, WA 98632. All who knew and loved Wilbert are warmly invited to attend.