Three Rivers Crossing Free Pop-Up Concert—Klog 100.7 News

You’ve heard of free concerts at the lake… how about a free concert in front of the old Macy’s? At 6pm Three Rivers Crossing is hosting a concert outside the former Macy’s building, across from Fiesta Bonita. They’ll have three different bands performing, and you can check out the full lineup on the Three Rivers Crossing Facebook page. Bring a lawn chair or just park nearby and enjoy the music from your car with the windows down. While you’re there you can also stop by the food court for a bite to eat.

Also, the McMenamins Summer Concert Series continues today and tomorrow. Head to the Westin Amphitheater next to the Kalama Harbor Lodge for free music at 6pm. Tonight features Wilson Jones, and tomorrow Billy Dee and The Hoodoos take the stage.