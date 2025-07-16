Washington Marriage License Fee Increase—Klog 100.7 News

If you’re planning to get married soon, be aware: the cost of a marriage license in Washington is set to more than double later this month. County Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland issued a memo yesterday informing the public that beginning July 27, the total cost will rise from $72 to $172.

The steep increase is due to a new $100 surcharge approved through recent legislation. That surcharge will help fund a statewide domestic violence co-responder program.