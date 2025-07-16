Cowlitz County Getting Nearly $3 Million for Fish-Blocking Culvert Removal—Klog 100.7 News

The Brian Abbott Fish Barrier Removal Board has announced $30 million in new grants aimed at removing fish-blocking culverts and other barriers that restrict salmon migration in Washington State. Cowlitz County was among the top recipients, receiving $2.89 million in funding.

According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, human development—including roads, railways, and dams—has severely disrupted salmon migration by forcing streams through undersized or elevated culverts that block fish passage. The Legislature created the Fish Barrier Removal Board in 2014 to begin addressing this issue.

“For the past 10 years, these grants have been chipping away at this problem,” said board manager Kaylee Kautz. “Since then, we have removed 63 barriers and opened nearly 179 miles of habitat to salmon. That’s good news for our salmon and steelhead.”

Landowners who believe they may have fish-blocking culverts on their property are encouraged to contact their local Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife habitat biologist. Financial assistance may be available to help with removal or correction.