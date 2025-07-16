Felony Charges In Woodland Incident Involving Vehicle & Property Damage—Klog 100.7 News

The Woodland Police Department says four suspects are now facing felony charges in connection to the spree of vehicle and property damage that occurred overnight on June 27th.

According to the department, the investigation led to the identification of two adult and two juvenile suspects. Their names have not been released.

The vandalism was first reported late on the 27th, when a business owner contacted police to report that his work vehicle’s window had been smashed near the 1300 block of Glenwood Street, near McDonald’s. By the following morning, additional reports had come in—including several cases of broken windows on vehicles at Woodland Middle School.

In total, police say there are eight confirmed victims.