Kelso Unlawful Camping Amendment First Reading—Klog 100.7 News

Last night the Kelso City Council passed the first reading of an ordinance to amend the Kelso Municipal Code regarding unlawful camping. This decision follows a Supreme Court ruling last year that gives cities the authority to regulate camping on all types of public property.

Kelso Police Chief Rich Fletcher said that the change would not create a zero-tolerance policy, but instead provide officers with the discretion to address issues as needed. The ordinance says it is intended to give the police department the tools to help keep the city clean and healthy.

If adopted, the ordinance would allow enforcement against large encampments or excessive personal property left on city property. A second reading and potential final vote are scheduled for the council’s next meeting.