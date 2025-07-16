Arlen Eugene Mann: December 1, 1935 – July 12, 2025

ST. HELENS- Arlen Eugene Mann was born on December 1, 1935, in St. Helens, Oregon, to Charles and Verla Mann. He was raised in St. Helens and graduated from St. Helens High School in 1954. Immediately following high school, Arlen enlisted in the Air Force and served 4 years, which included one tour of duty in Korea during the Korean Conflict. Arlen married ShirleyAnn Louise Riggs on December 23, 1960, and they were blessed with two children. Their marriage was later solemnized and the family sealed together in the Idaho Falls LDS temple on July 5, 1979.

Arlen spent his working career at the Boise Cascade Paper mill control room, helping to run the Kamyr digester, which produced wood pulp to turn into paper. It was at the paper mill he discovered his computer skills, and came to really enjoy technology. When he retired, Arlen combined his computer knowledge with his love of family and began to research his genealogy. Arlen also enjoyed time in his boat on the Columbia River, tending to his well-manicured yard, and spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Arlen was also a very patient drivers ed instructor for 3 of the grandkids, and a voracious reader of adventure novels.

Arlen was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He diligently served in both leadership and teaching capacities. Arlen’s favorite church calling was that of Family History Director, which allowed him to use computers and help others find their ancestors.

Together, Arlen and Shirley enjoyed many traveling adventures. They organized family camping trips to Timothy Lake and cookouts in the backyard. They traveled throughout the United States and parts of Canada to research family history. One of their most favorite trips was an Alaskan cruise with friends from church.

Arlen is survived by his devoted family, including daughter Susan and son Rick, seven grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and two sisters. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, his parents, and an older brother.