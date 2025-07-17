Walking America Couple—Klog 100.7 News

A couple walking across all 50 U.S. states made a stop in Longview yesterday as part of their cross-country journey.

Known on social media as the “Walking America Couple,” Torin and Paige have walked more than 5,800 miles across 26 states so far. Their trek, funded entirely by donations, has earned them over 44,000 followers on Facebook and thousands more on other platforms.

They say their mission is to “raise awareness about the power of the mind” and to share tools for developing healthier thought patterns. The couple plans to continue southwest into Oregon today.