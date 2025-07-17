SB I-5 Delays in Vancouver This Weekend—Klog 100.7 News

Drivers heading south on I-5 through Vancouver should expect delays today and over the weekend due to lane closures.

Starting today, the right lane between milepost 9.1 and 8.4 near the I-205 interchange will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Additionally, a two-lane overnight closure is scheduled for Friday and Saturday nights between milepost 1.7 and 0.7, just before the I-5 Bridge. That closure will be in place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. both nights.