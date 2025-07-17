Week 2 of Summer Concerts at the Lake— Klog 100.7 News

Week two of the Kirkpatrick Family Care Summer Concerts at the Lake kicks off tonight at Martin’s Dock in Longview. The free event will feature live performances from Stevie Starlight—bringing classic rock to a new generation—and Hvshi, a local alt-rock band with a pop-punk edge. The music runs from 6 to 8 p.m.

Food trucks, local vendors, and a beer garden will be on site, so come hungry and thirsty.

Also tonight, the McMenamins Summer Concert Series continues at the Westin Amphitheatre next to the Kalama Harbor Lodge. Billy Dee & The Hoodoos will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. That concert is free as well.