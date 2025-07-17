Ariel Woman Cited After Her & Three Children Injured in Lewis River Road Crash—Klog 100.7 News

An Ariel woman has been cited following a crash on Lewis River Road that left her and three children hospitalized.

According to the Washington State Patrol, 26-year-old Leah Brooking was driving northbound on Lewis River Road near milepost 35 along Lake Merwin around 2:32 p.m. yesterday in a 2006 Volvo XC90 SUV. Troopers say she began to leave the roadway to the right, then overcorrected, causing her to lose control. The SUV went into a ditch and rolled.

Brooking, along with a 13-year-old boy, a 5-year-old girl, and a 5-month-old girl, were all transported by ambulance to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. WSP said that everyone in the vehicle had been wearing a seatbelt, and drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the crash.

Brooking has been cited for second-degree negligent driving.