Fredrick August Jacob: February 20, 1941 – June 11, 2025

RAINIER- Fredrick (Fred) Jacob passed away on June 11th, 2025. He was 84 years old. Fred was born on February 20th, 1941, in Montana to Elmer and Almina Jacob. At the age of two, his family moved to Rainier, Oregon.

He graduated from Rainier high school and went to work at lumber mills around Rainier and St. Helens, Oregon. On September 9th, 1972. He married Bertha Coffelt and over the years had three children. Pamela Jacob, Doug Jacob and Amanda Jacob. During this time, they built A home in rainier Oregon and went on many vacations to visit family.

After Fred retired, he spent his days enjoying classic western TV shows and visiting all his friends at the Rainier senior center while playing bingo.

Fred is survived by his wife, Bertha Jacob, and his three children. Pamela, Doug, Amanda, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His sisters Barbara Miller and Beatrice Caulfield. Fred was preceded in death by his mother and father, brothers Nelson, David and sisters Irene and Mary Ann.

Fred will be missed by his friends and family.

We love you rest in peace.

A celebration of life will be held at the Rainer Senior Center (48 West 7th St) on August 16, 2025 from 1 PM – 3 PM. We will be holding a potluck at this time.



“Our death is not an end if we can live on in our children and the younger generation. For they are us; our bodies are only wilted leaves on the tree of life” – Albert Einstein