Cloney Park Storm Pipe Replacement Closing Down Part of 30th Avenue—Klog 100.7 News

Fredrick August JacobJuly 17, 2025
Jim Hill’s Protection Order Against Fellow City Council Member Denied—Klog 100.7July 18, 2025
Work begins today on the Cloney Park storm pipe replacement project, prompting a one-week closure of a section of 30th Avenue. The closure affects 30th between Washington Way and Douglas Street, though Washington Way itself will remain open to traffic.
Drivers will be detoured along 32nd Avenue via Douglas Street while the work is underway. The project is expected to wrap up by next Friday