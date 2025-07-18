Jim Hill’s Protection Order Against Fellow City Council Member Denied—Klog 100.7

Earlier this week, Kelso City Councilman Jim Hill had his anti-harassment order against fellow Councilman Keenan Harvey denied in Cowlitz County District Court.

Hill told KLOG he plans to appeal the decision. He claims an email he discovered through public records requests could have made a difference and alleges Harvey may have withheld key information, failing to fully comply with the state records search. Hill originally filed the order in June, accusing Harvey of years of harassment, slander, and defamation.

Harvey previously did not respond to a request for comment on the matter.

Hill also announced this week that he plans to take civil action against both Harvey and the City of Kelso, though he did not give many details on what the civil action will entail. He says the action against the city will come soon but noted the action against Harvey “has to wait until the state determines the level of violation as to his noncompliance.”

Harvey did respond to an email this week on the potential civil action, stating he could not comment on any matters involving potential litigation. He also said, “this is not “news” and we need to stop validating people’s bad behaviors.”

In an email from Kelso City Manager Andrew Hamilton, he said the city is only aware of the same information as we are and that nothing has been served to the city.