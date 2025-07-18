Crash on I-5 South of Carrolls—Klog 100.7 News

A crash on northbound I-5 just south of Carrolls yesterday afternoon resulted in 77-year-old Frank Sinclair of Clatskanie being injured; however, he declined transportation to the hospital.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the two-vehicle collision occurred around 1:11 p.m. Sinclair had been heading northbound just past milepost 34 in a 2014 Toyota Tundra when he left the roadway to the right and struck a legally parked 2000 Toyota Tundra and trailer.

The parked vehicle belonged to 59-year-old Arturo Banuelos of Henderson, Nevada. He was not wearing a seatbelt but was not injured. Sinclair was cited for improper lane usage.