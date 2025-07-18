3-Vehicle Crash on I-5 in Kalama—Klog 100.7 News

A Portland man was injured in a three-vehicle crash yesterday afternoon on I-5 near exit 30 in Kalama.

The Washington State Patrol reports that 42-year-old Michael Halderman was traveling northbound in a Toyota Corolla around 3:10 p.m. when he failed to slow for traffic ahead. He struck two vehicles from behind: a 2018 Toyota Camry driven by David Grace of Centralia and a 2020 Honda Accord driven by Gus Pohrman.

Halderman was taken by ambulance to St. John Medical Center for treatment. Grace and Pohrman were not injured.

All involved were wearing seatbelts, and no drugs or alcohol were involved. Halderman was cited for speeding, driving with a suspended license, and driving without insurance.