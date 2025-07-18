Primary Ballots Sent Out Today—Klog 100.7 News

Ballots are being mailed out today for the August 5 primary election. In Cowlitz County, only four races have more than two candidates; the top two vote-getters in each race advance to the general election.

For Longview City Council, Position 5 is an open seat with Mike Claxton, PJ Peterson, and Nic Aguirre running. The Position 6 race, also an open seat, includes Oliver Black, Chris Bryant, and Josh Carter. In Position 7, incumbent Mayor Spencer Boudreau is being challenged by Wayne Nichols and Marianne Chambers.

In Kelso, the only primary with more than 2 candidates running is for Position 3, where incumbent Deputy Mayor Kimberley Lefebvre is facing Jackie Collins and Sean Legary.

There’s also one countywide measure—a proposition from the Fort Vancouver Regional Library District seeking to restore its regular property tax levy to 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.

The north side of Broadway Street in front of Longview City Hall has temporarily reopened to allow access to that ballot drop box. Voters have until 5 p.m. on August 5 to return their ballots either by mail (as long as they are postmarked by Election Day), in a drop box, or in person at the Cowlitz County Elections Office. For more election details, voters can refer to the mailed-out voter pamphlet or visit the Cowlitz County Elections website.